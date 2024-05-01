Tanishaa Mukherji gives fitness goals with pilates

Actor Tanishaa Mukherji just dropped a workout video on her social media. She can be seen doing pilates at the Pilates Studio by Namrata Purohit. The short clip shows her doing a back exercise.
She captions the post as, “May Day1! This short spine move on the reformer is my absolute favourite! My trainer Namrata really worked with me on this! Pls try with a trained professional! These moves may look easy but if done wrong it can seriously hurt ur neck and back! So be safe, be healthy and be a #pilatesgirl.”
While pilates is one of the most common workout exercises that people prefer to go to, Tanishaa puts across a serious disclaimer. Of course, it may look simple, especially with the help of equipments, but it is ideally recommended to have a trainer around. While workout is extremely important in today’s lifestyle which is complete with junk food, irregular sleep and work patterns, wrong postures and more; it is also important to note that a workout gone wrong can lead to severe injuries.
Apart from the exercise and keeping herself fit, she also gives athleisure wear goals. She can be seen sporting a light yellow sports T-shirt with matching track pants, which look comfortable for any form of workouts. She has her hair neatly tied which helps in removing any kind of distraction over the face.
Netizens have already started positively reacting to her video. While many mention that she has been able to keep herself fit and healthy several others leave emoticons depicting positive responses.
On the work front she was recently seen playing the role of a mother for the first time in Luv You Shankar opposite Shreyas Talpade. She is awaiting her Marathi release.