Tanishaa Mukherji gives fitness goals with pilates

While pilates is one of the most common workout exercises that people prefer to go to, Tanishaa puts across a serious disclaimer. Of course, it may look simple, especially with the help of equipments, but it is ideally recommended to have a trainer around. While workout is extremely important in today’s lifestyle which is complete with junk food, irregular sleep and work patterns, wrong postures and more; it is also important to note that a workout gone wrong can lead to severe injuries.

Apart from the exercise and keeping herself fit, she also gives athleisure wear goals. She can be seen sporting a light yellow sports T-shirt with matching track pants, which look comfortable for any form of workouts. She has her hair neatly tied which helps in removing any kind of distraction over the face.