'Heeramandi' star Fardeen Khan on Sanjay Leela Bhansali: We talked about pets, giving up smoking, and mothers

When asked about his experiences with the prolific filmmaker on and off the camera, Fardeen said, "He is passionate, and he knows what he wants. If he strikes a chord with you, he will invite you into his process of working. He listens to you, and this is how things should be."

He went on to add, "I never got a chance to work with such an engrossed and passionate filmmaker. I did not get a chance to have many conversations with him about anything other than movies. But still, we talked about pets, giving up smoking, and mothers.”

On giving up smoking, Fardeen recalled the conversation he had with SLB: "I gave up smoking; he wanted to give up smoking, so we had a chat about it.”