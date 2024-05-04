Nick Jonas shares he is down with influenza, apologises to fans for postponement of live performances

The Jonas Brothers’ Mexican tour hit a sour note as Nick Jonas, one-third of the musical trio, came down with a nasty case of influenza A. In a heartfelt video message to fans, Nick revealed his struggle with the illness, forcing the postponement of their highly anticipated Mexico shows.
“Hey everybody, it's Nick here. I have some not-so-fun news to share. A couple of days ago, I started feeling kind of rough; I lost my voice when I woke up and grinded that night out...Over the last two, two and a half days, it's gotten progressively worse. I was basically in bed all day yesterday, fever, body ache, sore throat and really bad cough,” he said in the video.
He also emphasised the importance of prioritising his health and expressed deep regret for disappointing his fans. He added, “I just need to recover and beat these things. I'm so sorry. I hate disappointing you guys. You do so much to support us. A lot of you have travelled out to be at that show. Just want to say I'm heartbroken over this. Again, I'm really sorry, but I gotta try to beat this thing.”
Nick’s health woes have put the brakes on the Mexico leg of their tour, originally scheduled for this week. However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief – the shows haven’t been cancelled! Instead, they’ve been rescheduled for August, with new dates confirmed for Mexico City and Monterrey
Sharing the news on Instagram, Nick promised a full recovery and an energetic return to the stage. “We always want to be able to give you guys the best show,” he wrote, pledging to bring 120% when they hit Mexico in August.
While Mexican fans wait a little longer, the Jonas Brothers show continues. Their next stop is Ireland, followed by a European tour spanning the UK, Austria, Germany, and several other countries. The tour wraps up in October with a final show in Poland.