Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s daughter, Raha, enjoys a Sunday outing with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji

Sunday marked a special outing for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter, Raha, as she spent time with her uncle Ayan Mukerji. A video capturing Raha with her uncle has circulated widely on social media.

The filmmaker, who is known for Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai, holding Raha in his arms. Before returning to his car, Ayan glanced into the restaurant, expressing his dismay at being captured by the paparazzi.

Both Ayan and Raha were dressed in comfortable attire suitable for Mumbai's summer weather.