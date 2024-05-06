'Titanic', 'Lord of the Rings' fame actor Bernard Hill dies at 79

Best known for his work in the films Titanic and Lord of the Rings, British actor Bernard Hill passed away on Sunday. The actor was aged 79 at the time of his death.

His agent Lou Coulson told a news agency that he died in the early hours of the day. His family has also released a statement on the same.

“It is with the greatest sadness that we must announce that Bernard Hill, renowned actor known for his roles in ‘Titanic’ and ‘Lord of the Rings,’ passed away in the early hours of this morning at the age of 79,” read the statement. “He was with his fiancée Alison and his son Gabriel,” it added.