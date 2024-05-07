Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia D'Souza share photos after casting votes in Latur

Latur is the Assembly constituency that Riteish's late father, Vilasrao Deshmukh, who was Maharashtra's chief minister and a Union minister as well, represented in the years he was active in state politics.

In Genelia's post, Riteish and she are seen sitting along with his mother, Vaishali Deshmukh, under a picture of a beaming Vilasrao Deshmukh.

The contest for the Latur parliamentary seat, for which the Deshmukhs cast their vote, is between the sitting MP Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare from the NDA and the INDIA bloc's nominee, Kalge Shivaji Bandappa.

Other than the Bollywood power couple, celebs like Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, Boman Irani, Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna and others urged citizens to exercise their franchise in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in a new video.