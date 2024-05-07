Sandra Bullock says Keanu and she need to act together again

Sandra Bullock, who has shared screen space with Keanu Reeves in films such as Speed, Speed 2: Cruise Control, and The Lake House, said that the two need to come in front of the camera together before the actress "dies".

Keanu is confident he and Sandra could pull off a third Speed movie.

During a joint interview on the 50 MPH podcast, Keanu talked about Speed 3, saying, "I mean, you know - we'd freakin' knock it out of the park."

Sandra added: "There’s no formula. It just is… Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera."

"Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?"