Fardeen Khan shares how Sanjay Leela Bhansali used to calm himself down on ‘Heeramandi’ sets

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest venture, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, made its highly-anticipated debut on Netflix on May 1. Boasting an ensemble cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Fardeen Khan, the series delves into the rich cultural tapestry of Heeramandi, an opulent district, against the backdrop of India’s tumultuous struggle for independence in the 1940s.
In a candid interview, the stars of the series shared insights into their experiences working alongside the visionary director. Fardeen revealed a unique method employed by Bhansali to maintain a calm atmosphere on set, recounting how the director’s assistants would dispatch an army of dogs whenever he felt flustered or frustrated. “To calm him down, the assistant directors would send these 25 dogs that Mr Bhansali has, on the sets of Heeramandi, and the minute they went onto the set, he used to be calm,” Fardeen shared.
Amidst discussions about hidden talents, Sharmin Segal proudly proclaimed her prowess in the kitchen, asserting herself as a skilled chef. Richa, initially surprised by the claim, engaged in playful banter, jesting about Sharmin’s culinary skills. The exchange provided a lighthearted moment amidst the intensity of filming, showcasing the camaraderie shared among the cast members.
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has garnered attention not only for its star-studded cast but also for its compelling narrative that intertwines the intrigues of courtesans and their patrons with the larger socio-political landscape of pre-independence India.