‘Game of Thrones’ actor Ian Gelder passes away aged 74

Actor Ian Gelder, best known for his portrayal of the stoic Kevan Lannister in the smash hit Game of Thrones, has passed away at the age of 74. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Gelder’s husband, Ben Daniels, in a poignant Instagram post.
“It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder,” Daniels wrote. He revealed that Gelder had been diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and succumbed to the illness unexpectedly.
Daniels went on to describe Ian as his ‘absolute rock’ for over three decades. He spoke fondly of his partner’s kindness, generosity, and unwavering love, painting a picture of a cherished life together.
News of Gelder’s passing sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Fellow actors and colleagues rushed to offer their condolences on social media. Matt Lanter sent his ‘love and prayers’ to Daniels, while Richard E. Grant expressed his sorrow at the loss of a friend. Actresses Leslie Bibb and Missi Pyle also shared their grief, remembering Gelder’s warmth and the positive light he brought to everyone around him.
Gelder’s talent and genuine spirit resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. His portrayal of Kevan Lannister, the ever-dutiful Hand of the King, earned him a dedicated fanbase and the respect of his peers. While Kevan’s journey in Westeros may have ended, Gelder’s impact on the hearts and minds of fans will undoubtedly endure.