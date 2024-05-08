Varun Dhawan pens heartfelt birthday wishes for wifey Natasha Dalal, says 'love you forever'

Actor Varun Dhawan made his wife Natasha Dalal’s 36th birthday extra special by sharing a small lovey-dovey note. The actor took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him and his wife, whom he lovingly called his “caretaker”, at an international location and enjoying some music on the street.
He captioned the clip: “Happy birthday to my caretaker. Love you forever.” In the clip, they are seen posing for a selfie, while Varun keeps panning the camera for a 180-degree view. He is heard saying: “Private concert going on.”
Other than Varun, his contemporaries from the industry including Keerthy Suresh, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and Tahira Kashyap also dropped heartfelt birthday wishes for Natasha.
Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts. They got married in 2021 in Alibaug. The two are expecting their first bundle of joy. To make the announcement, Varun, who made his debut in Hindi cinema with Student Of The Year in 2012, had shared the news on Instagram in February.
He wrote: "We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength." The actor shared the news along with a cutesy photo where he can be seen kissing Natasha's baby bump and their dog, Joey is sitting peacefully in the background.
On the work front, Varun will soon be seen on the big screen in Baby John, which is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, who is making her debut in Hindi cinema. He has started shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Sharaf and Maniesh Paul. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 18, 2025.