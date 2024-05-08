Varun Dhawan pens heartfelt birthday wishes for wifey Natasha Dalal, says 'love you forever'

Actor Varun Dhawan made his wife Natasha Dalal’s 36th birthday extra special by sharing a small lovey-dovey note. The actor took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him and his wife, whom he lovingly called his “caretaker”, at an international location and enjoying some music on the street.

He captioned the clip: “Happy birthday to my caretaker. Love you forever.” In the clip, they are seen posing for a selfie, while Varun keeps panning the camera for a 180-degree view. He is heard saying: “Private concert going on.”