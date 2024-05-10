Celebs

Babil Khan finds friends in Ranveer Singh and Sanaya Malhotra at a Mumbai event

Pictures shared by Babil, showcasing lively conversations and playful moments, sparked fan theories about a potential collaboration
In frame: Babil Khan with Ranveer Singh and Sanaya Malhotra
In frame: Babil Khan with Ranveer Singh and Sanaya Malhotra

Babil Khan, son of the late Irrfan Khan, mingled with popular Bollywood actors at the Mumbai opening of Tiffany's new store, sending social media into a frenzy. Sharing photos with Ranveer Singh and Sanya Malhotra, Babil captioned the post, ‘Finding friends.’

In frame: Babil Khan with Ranveer Singh and Sanaya Malhotra
Ranveer Singh redefines glamour in a satin shirt and high heels at Tiffany’s Mumbai launch

The pictures, showcasing lively conversations and playful moments, sparked fan theories about a potential collaboration. Comments like “Oh God! You should definitely work with Ranveer. You both have the same kind of energy” and “Are you and Ranveer working on a project together?” flooded Babil’s Instagram. Another fan expressed their desire to see the duo onscreen, writing, “Hope you both - @ranveersingh and you - entertain us in the most deep, emotional way possible.”

Babil’s charming personality further shined as he unintentionally photobombed a guest at the event. Quick to acknowledge his mistake, Babil apologised for the lighthearted mishap, which was captured by the paparazzi.

In frame: Babil Khan with Ranveer Singh and Sanaya Malhotra
Babil Khan pays a heartwarming tribute to his father, Irrfan Khan, ahead of his fourth death anniversary

This event comes after Babil's impressive debut in the 2022 Netflix series Qala, where he shared screen space with Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. He followed this up with his 2023 role in the Netflix coming-of-age drama Friday Night Plan. Fans can next look forward to seeing Babil alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon in Pooja Kaul’s upcoming film, The Umesh Chronicles.

Ranveer Singh
Babil Khan
Sanaya Malhotra

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com