Babil Khan finds friends in Ranveer Singh and Sanaya Malhotra at a Mumbai event

Babil Khan, son of the late Irrfan Khan, mingled with popular Bollywood actors at the Mumbai opening of Tiffany's new store, sending social media into a frenzy. Sharing photos with Ranveer Singh and Sanya Malhotra, Babil captioned the post, ‘Finding friends.’
The pictures, showcasing lively conversations and playful moments, sparked fan theories about a potential collaboration. Comments like “Oh God! You should definitely work with Ranveer. You both have the same kind of energy” and “Are you and Ranveer working on a project together?” flooded Babil’s Instagram. Another fan expressed their desire to see the duo onscreen, writing, “Hope you both - @ranveersingh and you - entertain us in the most deep, emotional way possible.”
Babil’s charming personality further shined as he unintentionally photobombed a guest at the event. Quick to acknowledge his mistake, Babil apologised for the lighthearted mishap, which was captured by the paparazzi.
This event comes after Babil's impressive debut in the 2022 Netflix series Qala, where he shared screen space with Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. He followed this up with his 2023 role in the Netflix coming-of-age drama Friday Night Plan. Fans can next look forward to seeing Babil alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon in Pooja Kaul’s upcoming film, The Umesh Chronicles.