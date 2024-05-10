Sobhita Dhulipala collaborates with a popular ice cream brand for her Cannes outing

In addition to Sobhita's captivating appearance on the brown carpet, she will be attending the exclusive Magnum party and the Magnum lounge with celebrated names like Troye Sivan and Mura Masa. It is a night of custom-dipped decadence, mind-blowing installations and pleasure stations designed to transport pleasure seekers to immerse in a world of indulgence and allow themselves to go wherever pleasure takes you.

"Partnering with Sobhita Dhulipala for this year’s Cannes Film Festival embodies everything Magnum ice cream stands for—sophistication, boldness, and the pleasure of indulgence," said Shiva Krishnamurthy, of HUL– Foods & Refreshment. "Cannes not only celebrates cinematic art but also serves as a showcase for timeless elegance and daring creativity, much like Magnum’s ice creams. Sobhita's vibrant presence and fashion-forward style beautifully aligns with our pursuit of crafting experiences that are as visually stunning and delectable. This association at Cannes highlights our continuous commitment to being at the forefront of pleasure and luxury, delighting our audience in new and exciting ways."