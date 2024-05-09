These garments are perfect for summer

“We believe in empowering individuals to embrace intelligent style. Our garments seamlessly embody what we call the three Es — elegance, efficiency, and enduring allure. For instance, there is the no sheer pants collection, offering impeccable coverage without any transparency. “With innovative textile technologies like iCotton and Cool by 2 Degrees, we make our black apparels reduce heat by 2 degrees, ensuring you stay cool and comfortable throughout the day,” she says.

There are five distinct categories — Essentials, Prêt, Luxury, Yin Yang, and Co-ords. Designed for everyday wear and comfort, the essential pieces balance versatility with timeless appeal. The Prêt collection features finely crafted ready-to-wear garments, blending modern style with exceptional craftsmanship. The Luxury collection showcases intricate hand embroidery and Japanese beads, taking luxury to new levels. The Yin-Yang collection explores the contrast between black and white, capturing their beauty. The Co-ords are sophisticated, cool, and incredibly versatile, offering maximum impact with minimal effort.

“We are inspired by the unparalleled luxury of Supima Cotton, treated to enhance its natural breathability and drape. The curated colour palette is infused with rich hues and captivating lustre, exuding an unmistakable aura of sophistication and charm. These garment will keep you cool even when you are moving around in hot weather,” says Nithya.