Ashutosh Rana doesn't compete with his co-actors, he complements them

Ashustosh Rana, who is known for his powerful performances in mainstream and offbeat films, is now seen in Jio Cinema's mystery series Murder in Mahim.

During a recent interaction with the media, the actor said that he doesn't believe in competing with his co-actors, but in complementing them.

The actor spoke at length on working with actors such as Vijay Raaz on the show. He said, "I believe in complementing my fellow actors. If one believes in this, then there is no competition to prove oneself better than the others. A good actor should complement his co-stars and not compete with them."