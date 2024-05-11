Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and family attend a special dinner hosted by Amit Shah for Padma awardees

Megastar Chiranjeevi was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award on Thursday in a grand ceremony held in Delhi, marking a milestone in his illustrious career. Among the attendees were his wife Surekha and their children Ram Charan and Sushmita, along with daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela, who cheered him on as he received the honour.
The festivities extended beyond the ceremony as Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, graciously hosted a dinner for the Padma awardees. In a snap shared on social media, Chiranjeevi and Ram were captured in a candid exchange with Shah. The image showed Chiranjeevi smiling as he shook hands with the minister, bringing forth the spirit of the evening.
Adding to it, a video shared by a media organisation showcased the Padma awardees engrossed in animated conversations during the dinner at the minister’s residence, with Upasana, Ram, and Sushmita seen relishing both the company and the culinary delights.
Reflecting on his journey and the significance of the honour, Chiranjeevi expressed gratitude. He was quoted as saying, “I would like to thank everyone from my directors and co-stars to producers for having a hand in me getting a Padma Vibhushan today. It’s years of hard work, and I’m glad the government recognised that.”
As congratulations continue to pour in, Chiranjeevi remains committed to his craft, presently busy in the shooting of the upcoming Mallidi Vassishta directional, Vishwambhara, alongside Trisha Krishnan.