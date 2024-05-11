Kendall Jenner opens up about going through a tough ‘personal life journey stuff’; says, ‘I’m more sad than usual’

Supermodel Kendall Jenner is getting real about her mental health. In a recent interview, the 28-year-old revealed she has been grappling with ‘personal-life-journey stuff,’ leaving her feeling isolated and anxious. “I haven’t been myself, and my friends see it. I’m more sad than usual. I’m way more anxious than usual. So I’m not going to sit here and act like everything’s perfect. That’s life—I’m always going to be in and out of those feelings,” she said.
Kendall also acknowledged past assurances about her well-being, saying, “That's not the case right now.” While remaining mum on specifics, she admits, “This is one of those times when I feel I’m actively not protecting myself.”
She added that lifelong anxiety, a self-proclaimed tendency towards negative thinking, and a recent move away from her family have all contributed to her emotional state. “I’m always worrying about something that may never happen,” she shared.
Kendall added that turning 28 might also play a role. “I’m so tired emotionally, but I think it's good,” she stated. “It's almost like I'm purging something for my 30s.”
Despite the challenges, Kendall finds solace in her independence: “I do like being a little bit removed,” she added, reflecting on living apart from her sisters unlike them. Yet, a touch of yearning peeks through: “There are days when I look at what they have and think, That's really special.”
For fans seeking a deeper glimpse into Kendall's journey, the upcoming season of The Kardashians might offer more. The series, premiering May 23, promises to delve into the family’s personal struggles, including Kendall’s.