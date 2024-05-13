Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Mother’s Day with Madhu Chopra in Ireland

Mother’s Day transcended borders for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas! The couple took to Instagram, sharing heartwarming tributes to the incredible women in their lives, alongside a string of adorable family photos.
Priyanka’s post overflowed with gratitude. From her mother Madhu Chopra and in-laws Denise Miller-Jonas, to her grandmothers and aunts, she acknowledged the village that raised her. She captioned the post, “As a new mother, I see sweet nostalgia of my own upbringing mirrored in every day with Malti Marie.”
Highlighting the unwavering support she receives, Priyanka expressed, “My mother and mother-in-law have been magical on this journey.” Her appreciation extended to her husband Nick, “Parenting with you is what dreams are made of.” The post concluded with a sweet message to Malti Marie, “Thank you for choosing me to be your mama.”
Nick echoed Priyanka’s sentiments, showering praise on his mother, Madhu, and wife Priyanka. He penned, “…and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever. You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter.” A special shout-out went to Priyanka's mother, “the world's greatest mother-in-law.”
The heartwarming photos showcased the Jonas and Chopra families united in Dublin, Ireland. From playful moments to tender embraces, the pictures captured the essence of love and togetherness.