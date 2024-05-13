SS Rajamouli 'flew from Dubai' to exercise his franchise in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

On Monday morning, Indian director and screenwriter SS Rajamouli with wife Rama and son Karthikeya stepped out to cast their vote in Hyderabad Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Taking to X, RRR director also shared the story of how he managed to reach the polling booth after rushing from Dubai. Further, he also posted a photo of his wife and himself flaunting the election ink and urged others to exercise their franchise by casting their votes.

The caption reads, “Flew from Dubai… Rushed to the polling booth directly from the airport, hence the tired looks... (Smiling face emoji) Done! YOU?”

“Last time, Hyderabad had a low poll percentage and turnout. So, it’s not good for us. Show the country that they are responsible and please come out to vote and fulfil your responsibility,” Rajamouli added.