Bengaluru-based actor Kajol Chugh on starring in 'Amber Girls School'

Set in Chandigarh in 2008, the show follows Ojaswini, a 15-year-old student, as she navigates her ambitions, friendships, a blossoming crush and the everyday challenges of being a teenager.

“When I picked up the script, it felt fresh,” Chugh says, recalling her initial reaction to reading the script. For her, the show’s ability to evoke strong nostalgia is at the heart of its appeal. “It takes you back to that era, which is nostalgic in a harsh way because India was facing a recession.