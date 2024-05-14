‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ actor Ayush Mehra to make his debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Ayush further lists some of the Indian films that have made it to Cannes this year and adds, "I am immensely proud that several Indian films like Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light, and Sandhya Suri’s Santosh have made it to the competition, as well as legendary actor Smita Patil’s Manthan being screened there, showcases the depth and diversity of our cinema on a global platform."

The actor also shared his excitement in walking the red carpet which has previously escorted the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Meryl Streep, Francis Ford Coppola and George Miller. "I am filled with genuine gratitude and humility for this incredible opportunity to represent India's thriving acting community," he adds.