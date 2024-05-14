‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ actor Ayush Mehra to make his debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Known for his stints in Please Find Attached, Minus One: New Chapter and Operation MBBS, Ayush Mehra is a name to reckon with when it comes to dominating the OTT scene with his sweet old charm. The actor, who enjoys immense popularity especially among younger viewers, is one who is vocal for his love for the silver screen. And now, taking that admiration for films to another level, Ayush is set to make his at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.
He has joined the list of Indian celebs who will be spotted at Cannes 2024, currently being led by Bollywood actress Kiara Advani. Talking about his debut at the coveted film festival, Ayush shares, "Growing up immersed in the enchanting world of cinema, movies have been my constant companion and inspiration. It's a stroke of luck to witness this world firsthand, and attending Cannes is an extraordinary privilege."
Ayush further lists some of the Indian films that have made it to Cannes this year and adds, "I am immensely proud that several Indian films like Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light, and Sandhya Suri’s Santosh have made it to the competition, as well as legendary actor Smita Patil’s Manthan being screened there, showcases the depth and diversity of our cinema on a global platform."
The actor also shared his excitement in walking the red carpet which has previously escorted the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Meryl Streep, Francis Ford Coppola and George Miller. "I am filled with genuine gratitude and humility for this incredible opportunity to represent India's thriving acting community," he adds.
This is not the first time Ayush is gearing up to embrace global recognition. Previously, his film, Kacchey Limbu, was screened at three film festivals including the 47th Toronto International Film Festival, the World Film Festival of Bangkok, and the International Film Festival of Kerala.