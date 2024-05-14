Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma send hampers to paps for respecting their kids' privacy [DEETS]

Star cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma have thanked the paparazzi for their thoughtfulness towards protecting the privacy of their children, Vamika and Akaay.

The power couple sent out gift hampers to the shutterbugs along with a note expressing gratitude for respecting the privacy of their children.

As per a video circulating online, the hamper has been thoughtfully curated keeping in mind shutterbugs' line of work. They have gifted the paparazzo a messenger bag, smartwatch, power bank and a water bottle.

In a heartfelt note, the couple wrote: “Thank you for respecting the privacy of our kids and for always being cooperative! With love, Anushka and Virat”

Sharing the video, a paparazzi account wrote, "Today, we received a thoughtful gift delivery at our residence. The esteemed power couple, Virat and Anushka, kindly sent the gift to express their appreciation for our happiness and the arrival of our second child."

"Enclosed with the gift was a heartfelt note that read, “We sincerely thank you for respecting the privacy of our children and for your unwavering cooperation," they added.