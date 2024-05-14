Kiara Advani to represent India at 'Women in Cinema' dinner at 77th Cannes Film Festival

Actress Kiara Advani is set to represent the country at the Red Sea Film Foundation Women in Cinema gala dinner at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, to be held in the French Riviera from Tuesday.

The gala will bring together six women from across the globe to honour their achievements, both in front of and behind the camera.

Kiara made her debut with Fugly in 2014, she was then seen playing myriad characters, from the independent Naina in JugJugg Jeeyo to the complex Nanki in Guilty and Preeti, a vulnerable woman caught in a passionate but troubled relationship in Kabir Singh.