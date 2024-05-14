Zeenat Aman recalls how Dimple Kapadia stood by her during a very difficult phase

On Tuesday, Zeenat took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture of herself with Dimple and director Joy Mukherjee. The actress penned a lengthy note in the caption as she took a stroll down memory lane.

Zeenat, who looks stunning in her Western attire in the picture, wrote: “I can’t recollect where this picture was taken, but it quite certainly had something to do with the film ‘Chhailla Babu’. Perhaps it’s a bts shot from the set. I say this because while the chairs scream ‘production’, I’m in my own clothes not a costume. With me are the director of the film Joy Mukherjee and the effervescent Dimple Kapadia, who must have been visiting the set as she was married to the lead actor (Rajesh Khanna)."