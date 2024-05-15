Nawazuddin believes Aamir & he have a bond of ‘mutual respect, unspoken understanding’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for Gangs of Wasseypur, Sacred Games, Raman Raghav 2.0, Black Friday and The Lunchbox, has shared his experience of working with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.

The film, which recently clocked 25 years of its release, saw Nawaz in a small role when he is interrogated by the cops from Aamir’s team. From that scene with his humble beginnings in Bollywood, Nawaz went on to work with Aamir in Talaash.