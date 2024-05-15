Celebs

Nawazuddin believes Aamir & he have a bond of ‘mutual respect, unspoken understanding’

Over the years, the actor’s career has flourished, earning him accolades and a dedicated fan base
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for Gangs of Wasseypur, Sacred Games, Raman Raghav 2.0, Black Friday and The Lunchbox, has shared his experience of working with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.

The film, which recently clocked 25 years of its release, saw Nawaz in a small role when he is interrogated by the cops from Aamir’s team. From that scene with his humble beginnings in Bollywood, Nawaz went on to work with Aamir in Talaash.

Recalling his experiences on the sets of Sarfarosh and Talaash, Nawaz said: “Sharing the screen with Aamir in both Sarfarosh and Talaash has been a remarkable journey. Off the sets, our bond was just as strong, full of mutual respect and an unspoken understanding.”

He further mentioned, “Aamir’s dedication and passion for his craft are truly inspiring, and our discussions often went beyond scripts and scenes, we loved discussing cinema.”

Over the years, Nawazuddin’s career has flourished, earning him accolades and a dedicated fan base. He has come a long way carving a niche for himself and cultivating a loyal fanbase given the success of his films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Badlapur, Kick, Manto and others.

