Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leave for Cannes 2024 — check out their airport looks

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a regular at the Cannes red carpet, was seen entering the airport with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, wearing an arm sling, as they headed to attend the 77th edition of the prestigious event at the French Riviera.

This year, the theme of the event, which began on May 14 and will conclude on May 25, is Many Ways To Be An Icon. Aishwarya will be seen strutting the red carpet on May 16 and 17 for the beauty brand L'Oréal Paris to celebrate its 27th year, along with actress Aditi Rao Hydari.

Other than Aishwarya, Kiara Advani was also spotted at the airport leading for Cannes for her debut appearance. As per media reports, Kiara will grace the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner.

For her airport outing, the actress opted for shades of dull brown and completed the same with white pants. As for Aishwarya, when she left for the airport, her photos from the airport went viral instantly and fans quickly noticed the injury and lauded her professionalism.