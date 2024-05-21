Jason Momoa confirms dating actress Adria Arjona, takes to Instagram to make it official

Hollywood star Jason Momoa, who was previously married to Lisa Bonet, has confirmed that he is dating actress Adria Arjona.

The 44-year-old star took to Instagram, where he shared photos from a trip to Japan. Some pictures feature actress Arjona. In the photos, the Aquaman star can be seen cuddling up to the 32-year-old actress in an image from a restaurant.

Arjona also appears by Momoa’s side in one photograph that shows their hair blowing in the wind while they smile. She shared it on Instagram Stories with red heart emojis, reports state.