Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor perform Ganga aarti in Varanasi ahead of ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ release

Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor were seen performing the Ganga aarti in Varanasi ahead of the release of their upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi.
The actors, who left for Varanasi after casting their vote on Monday, also sought divine blessings as they were seen praying at the Dashashwasmedh Ghat.
In the pictures, Janhvi was seen in a blue and silver Benarasi sari paired with jhumkas and she completed her look with a gajra placed on her neatly tied bun. Rajkummar chose to wear a white cotton shirt paired with pants.
In a video shared by Janhvi on Instagram, the duo can be seen flaunting different poses with a picturesque backdrop. While Janhvi can be seen blushing and resting her face on Rajkummar's shoulders, the actor is all smiles.
Janhvi will be also be promoting the film in Delhi and is expected to travel to the national capital on Tuesday.
Speaking of Mr and Mrs Mahi, the romantic sports drama film is directed by Sharan Sharma and will be hitting the cinemas on May 31. The movie talks about an imperfect newly married couple and their immense love for cricket.
The official synopsis on IMDb reads, "Mahendra, a failed cricketer and Mahima, a doctor are brought together by the virtue of an arranged marriage. Having the same nickname, Mahi, together they become Mr and Mrs Mahi. They soon discover their common love and passion for cricket. Eventually, Mahendra spots cricketing talent in his wife and encourages her to chase her dream of becoming a cricketer and coaches her on this journey."