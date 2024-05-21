Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor perform Ganga aarti in Varanasi ahead of ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ release

Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor were seen performing the Ganga aarti in Varanasi ahead of the release of their upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi.

The actors, who left for Varanasi after casting their vote on Monday, also sought divine blessings as they were seen praying at the Dashashwasmedh Ghat.

In the pictures, Janhvi was seen in a blue and silver Benarasi sari paired with jhumkas and she completed her look with a gajra placed on her neatly tied bun. Rajkummar chose to wear a white cotton shirt paired with pants.

In a video shared by Janhvi on Instagram, the duo can be seen flaunting different poses with a picturesque backdrop. While Janhvi can be seen blushing and resting her face on Rajkummar's shoulders, the actor is all smiles.