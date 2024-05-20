Rajkummar, Janhvi Kapoor's s song 'Agar Ho Tum' from 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' is all about love in Jaipur

Jubin Nautiyal shared that the song is about being in companionship and feeling like nothing else matters ‘if I have you’. “The emotions and the words align with the situation in the film, and Rajkummar and Jahnvi’s chemistry has shined through the song. The lyrics instantly resonate, and we have tried to infuse the song with deep emotions to truly honour its essence. The perfect choice of words and the brilliant composition bring out the best. Collaborating again with Tanishk was wonderful, and I hope audiences like it,” Jubin said.

Lyricist Kausar said that while writing the lyrics for this song, they aimed to capture the right blend of emotions, expressing the feelings of belonging and togetherness. “Working with Jubin and Tanishk was an absolute delight. Agar Ho Tum has a little bit of each one of us and I am looking forward to seeing everyone’s response to it,” the lyricist said.