Ram Gopal Varma meets Vijay Sethupathi; calls him 'real' actor

Director Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for films like Shiva, Rangeela, Satya and Company, recently met Vijay Sethupathi. On Wednesday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of his meeting with the Merry Christmas actor.
RGV wrote in the caption, “After seeing him many times on screen, I finally met the real @actorvijaysethupathi to realise that he is even better in real than on screen (sic).”
Going by the picture, it looks like RGV has gone to meet VSP at his office. The two are seen discussing something from across the table.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay was last seen in Merry Christmas along with Katrina Kaif, a neo-noir mystery thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film opened to positive reviews. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen next in Vetri Maaran's Viduthalai Part 2, in which he plays the rebel leader Perumal Vaathiyar. He also has in his kitty the silent film Gandhi Talks, helmed by Kishore Pandurang Belekar.
On the other hand, Ram Gopal Varma's last outing was Vyuham, which starred Ajmal Ameer, Manasa Radhakrishnan and Dhanunjay Prabhune. The film revolved around the incidents that led to the untimely death of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekara Reddy.