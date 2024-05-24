Why Jon Bon Jovi finds it 'crazy' to call Paul McCartney his friend

During an interview with the magazine, Bon Jovi showed a photo of himself and the Hey Jude singer eating lunch at his home in East Hampton, New York, and said, "We do this all summer. I’m sitting there with a Beatle," added the Livin' on a Prayer musician, nearly not believing his own words.

According to the magazine, Bon Jovi also expressed admiration for McCartney's continued passion for making fresh material after more than a half-century of hits.

"'Oh, I’ve got new stuff!' he tells me. At 81. Crazy," he told the outlet.

The two artistes have shared the stage many times, most recently at Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett, a concert held in April at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles to honour the late Margaritaville musician, who died at age 76 last September.