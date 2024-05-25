Birthday surprise! Kiara Advani gifts Karan Johar his statue

Kiara Advani gave Karan Johar a humorous and unique birthday gift by presenting him with his very own statue. The playful gesture was shared in a social media post, where Kiara and Karan both seemed to enjoy the lighthearted moment.

On Saturday, Kiara shared a video on Instagram Stories. In the video, Karan Johar looks into the camera and says, “Hi guys, I have always wanted to visit my statue at Madame Tussauds.” Then Kiara steps into the frame, giggles and says, “Wait for it.” She is dressed as Karan Johar, wearing a shiny green blazer and rimmed glasses. Along with the clip, Kiara captioned the story, “Happy Birthday Karan. Love you loads. Gifting you your very own statue.”