Birthday surprise! Kiara Advani gifts Karan Johar his statue

Kiara Advani gave Karan Johar a humorous and unique birthday gift by presenting him with his very own statue. The playful gesture was shared in a social media post, where Kiara and Karan both seemed to enjoy the lighthearted moment.
On Saturday, Kiara shared a video on Instagram Stories. In the video, Karan Johar looks into the camera and says, “Hi guys, I have always wanted to visit my statue at Madame Tussauds.” Then Kiara steps into the frame, giggles and says, “Wait for it.” She is dressed as Karan Johar, wearing a shiny green blazer and rimmed glasses. Along with the clip, Kiara captioned the story, “Happy Birthday Karan. Love you loads. Gifting you your very own statue.”
Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture with Karan Johar and wrote on his Instagram story, “Happy Birthday, @karanjohar Wishing you a year filled with love and excellent health. Big hug! (Hugging face and red heart emojis)”
On the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in the action-thriller Game Changer, directed by S Shankar. The film features Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Nassar and Kiara Advani alongside Ram Charan in the lead role. On the other hand, on his birthday, Karan Johar announced his next project with a simple caption, “Get… Set… Go.”