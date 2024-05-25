Kajol, Farah Khan and others attend Karan Johar’s star-studded 52nd birthday bash in Mumbai
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar turned 52 in grand style, surrounded by close friends and industry colleagues in a star-studded birthday bash. The party planned by his friends Tanya Dubash and Kajal Anand, was a night filled with laughter and camaraderie.
Social media buzzed with photos and videos capturing the glamorous arrivals. Karan, ever the trendsetter, opted for a classic black ensemble, while Kajol dazzled in a vibrant yellow and white outfit. Farah Khan, known for her infectious energy, added a splash of colour with a navy blue dress adorned with statement necklaces.
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor arrived in stylish black outfits, showcasing their enduring style. The guest list also included fashionista Natasha Poonawalla and businessman Adar Poonawalla, along with filmmaker Shakun Batra, all adding to the star power of the evening.
Amidst the birthday cheer, excitement swirled around Karan Johar’s upcoming projects. The highly anticipated sports drama Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, which has been produced by him, is set to hit theatres on May 31, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.
Karan is also gearing up for another exciting project: an action-comedy featuring the dynamic duo of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. This collaboration marks the third theatrical venture between Dharma Productions, led by Johar, and Sikhya Entertainment, headed by Guneet Monga. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the film promises a blend of action and humour, with the official title yet to be revealed.