Karan Johar rings in 52nd birthday, announces next directorial

"Get… Set…. Go!" KJo wrote in his caption while announcing the new project
Karan Johar, who marks his 52nd birthday today shared a some exciting news about his next directorial venture. Calling for double celebration, KJo shared an update on the upcoming big-screen project in an Instagram post

Sharing a photo of himself holding onto the film's draft that stated "untitled narration draft, directed by Karan Johar, 25th May 2024," KJo in his caption wrote, "Get… Set…. Go!"

Fans can anticipate the director's distinctive touch as he sets off on this new adventure, bringing his characteristic flair and storytelling prowess back to the big screen.

Kjo received plenty of congratulations from both industry experts and fans in moments, with everyone looking forward to the upcoming project and wishing him a happy birthday.  

"Happppyyy Birthday Karan," Kriti Sanon wrote. Among others who sent him greetings on his special day were Tisca Chopra, Guneet Monga, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Arjun Bijlani, Zoya Akhtar, Kim Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked Karan Johar's comeback to the big screen as a director in 2023, following a seven-year hiatus. Alongside Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key parts, the film featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

At the box office, the film was a huge hit and brought KJo a lot of praise. Next up, he eager for Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, his upcoming film, slated to release on May 31. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor who have been promoting the same across the country.

Karan Johar

