Karan Johar rings in 52nd birthday, announces next directorial

Karan Johar, who marks his 52nd birthday today shared a some exciting news about his next directorial venture. Calling for double celebration, KJo shared an update on the upcoming big-screen project in an Instagram post

Sharing a photo of himself holding onto the film's draft that stated "untitled narration draft, directed by Karan Johar, 25th May 2024," KJo in his caption wrote, "Get… Set…. Go!"

Fans can anticipate the director's distinctive touch as he sets off on this new adventure, bringing his characteristic flair and storytelling prowess back to the big screen.