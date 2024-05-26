Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh cheer for Anasuya Sengupta’s Cannes 2024 Best Actress win for ‘The Shameless’

Directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Konstantin Bojanov, The Shameless delves into a harsh reality. Set in a bleak world of exploitation and despair, the film follows two sex workers – Renuka, a seasoned survivor, and Devika, a young girl facing a forced initiation. Sengupta delivers a powerful portrayal of Renuka, an escapee from a Delhi brothel who finds refuge in a northern Indian community of sex workers, where the paths of these two women converge and they find strength in their shared struggle for freedom. The film, which had its Cannes premiere on May 17, also features notable performances by Mita Vashisht, Omara, Tanmay Dhanania, Rohit Kokate, and Auroshikha Dey.