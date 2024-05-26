Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh cheer for Anasuya Sengupta’s Cannes 2024 Best Actress win for ‘The Shameless’

Anasuya Sengupta’s captivating performance in the film The Shameless has etched her name in Cannes history. The Kolkata-born actor became the first Indian to win the Un Certain Regard category’s Best Actress award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, sparking a wave of congratulations from Bollywood A-listers and Indian audiences alike.
Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to celebrate Sengupta’s victory, showering her with emojis and a heartfelt, “Many Many Congratulations to you!” Ranveer Singh echoed the sentiment, exclaiming “So Proud” and hailing Sengupta with a powerful ‘Bravo.’
Huma Qureshi and Hansal Mehta joined the chorus of praise, highlighting Sengupta’s achievement as a source of national pride. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also extended her congratulations on this historic win for India.
Sengupta's win transcends national boundaries. She dedicated the award to ‘the queer community and other marginalised communities’ around the world, acknowledging their courageous fight for equality. In her acceptance speech, she delivered a powerful message. “You don't have to be queer to fight for equality, you don't have to be colonized to know that colonizing is pathetic — we just need to be very, very decent human beings,” she said.
Directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Konstantin Bojanov, The Shameless delves into a harsh reality. Set in a bleak world of exploitation and despair, the film follows two sex workers – Renuka, a seasoned survivor, and Devika, a young girl facing a forced initiation. Sengupta delivers a powerful portrayal of Renuka, an escapee from a Delhi brothel who finds refuge in a northern Indian community of sex workers, where the paths of these two women converge and they find strength in their shared struggle for freedom. The film, which had its Cannes premiere on May 17, also features notable performances by Mita Vashisht, Omara, Tanmay Dhanania, Rohit Kokate, and Auroshikha Dey.