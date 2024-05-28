Hrithik Roshan attends son Hrehaan’s graduation with ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan attended their eldest son, Hrehaan's graduation ceremony and their photos from the occasion were quick to go viral online.

Hrehaan, who graduated from the American School of Bombay, was seen dressed in a green cap while his parents opted to keep their looks casual and comfortable. We spotted Sussanne dressed in a lime green suit whereas Hrithik in linen shirt and pants.

Sussanne also shared a video from the ceremony where Hrehaan can be seen walking towards the stage and greeting his brother.

Sharing the video, the interior designer wrote, "Where do we go nobody knows… but I gotta say I am on my way.. ‘ Congratulations my Son.. you are the epitome of grace and strength. I learn from you every day… So proud to be your mama.. @hrehaanroshan_01 This is the beginning to the best days of your Life."

Rakesh Roshan took to the comment section and send out heartiest congratulations to his grandson. His comment reads, "Hrehaan congratulations! this is the beginning sky is the limit. God bless."

Other than Roshan, Raveena Tandon, Farhan Akhtar and Arslan Goni (Sussanne's rumoured boyfriend) also congratulated Hrehaan.