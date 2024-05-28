Preity Zinta shares new pics from Cannes 2024; pens a heartfelt note for ‘mad genius’ Santosh Sivan

“It was an absolute honour to present the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Award 2024 to the first Asian, the brilliant & super talented cinematographer Santosh Sivan ASC, ICS at the Cannes Film Festival,” Preity captioned her post. “I had the pleasure & good fortune to work with him in Dil Se & now in Lahore 1947 & I cannot be more proud & happy for my dear friend & colleague. Santosh, you mad genius, you deserve it all. More power to you & love you loads. Congratulations & most well-deserved @sivan_santosh.”