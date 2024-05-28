Preity Zinta shares new pics from Cannes 2024; pens a heartfelt note for ‘mad genius’ Santosh Sivan

Actor Preity Zinta recently graced the 77th Cannes Film Festival, and she took to Instagram to share a series of radiant photographs and lauded veteran cinematographer Santosh Sivan. In her heartfelt post on Monday, Preity called Santosh a ‘mad genius’ and expressed immense pride and happiness for her dear friend.
The images featured Preity and Santosh amidst a group of distinguished attendees on the red carpet. Preity, adorned in a stunning pink saree by Seema Gujral, looked resplendent with intricate embellishments, minimal makeup, and wavy hair that enhanced her look.
A highlight of the festival was Preity presenting the prestigious Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography to Santosh, marking him as the first Asian recipient of this honour. The award, revered in the film industry, recognizes outstanding contributions to cinematography, and Santosh’s accolade underscored his remarkable career. In the photos, Preity was seen applauding and smiling as Santosh delivered his acceptance speech.
“It was an absolute honour to present the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Award 2024 to the first Asian, the brilliant & super talented cinematographer Santosh Sivan ASC, ICS at the Cannes Film Festival,” Preity captioned her post. “I had the pleasure & good fortune to work with him in Dil Se & now in Lahore 1947 & I cannot be more proud & happy for my dear friend & colleague. Santosh, you mad genius, you deserve it all. More power to you & love you loads. Congratulations & most well-deserved @sivan_santosh.”
Preity’s collaboration with Santosh dates back to the 1998 romantic drama Dil Se, directed by Mani Ratnam, where Santosh’s cinematography magnificently captured Preity’s debut performance. They will again work together on the upcoming film, Lahore 1947.