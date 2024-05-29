Vaani Kapoor and Raashii Khanna seek blessings at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Bollywood besties Vaani Kapoor and Raashii Khanna took a spiritual detour on Tuesday, visiting the famed Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Vaani, an avid social media user, documented their visit on her Instagram handle.
Sharing a glimpse of their divine experience, Vaani uploaded a series of photos. One picture captured her offering prayers to the deity, clad in a beautiful pink sari. Another showcased the magnificent Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga. The final image featured the two actresses, deeply engrossed in prayer, alongside hundreds of devotees seated on the temple floor.
Expressing her gratitude, Vaani spoke to a news agency saying, “Jai Shree Mahakal. Felt delightful. Actually, we both felt the same. And I hope Mahakal calls us again.”
Just last year, Vaani and Rashii’s unwavering friendship saw them embark on a European adventure together, which included exploring the beauty of Paris. Raashii, reminiscing about the trip, had shared on social media, “Some of my favourite things - great company, great food (some very delicious croissants!), discovering new cultures and some amazing songs, hail storms, and Amsterdam.”
On the work front, both Vaani and Raashii haven’t had the best box office luck lately. Vaani’s last film, Shamshera, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, failed to impress audiences. Similarly, Raashii's action movie Yodha, featuring Siddharth Malhotra, didn’t resonate with viewers.