Raashii Khanna talks about working on ‘Aranmanai 4’: ‘It was the easiest set to be on’

“When a filmmaker is so clear about what he wants, it becomes very easy for the actors. We just had to follow his vision. It was the easiest set to be on.”

Talking about the response, she said it has been overwhelming. “After the first press screening, several media members messaged me that it’s a blockbuster and it would revive the Tamil film industry from the dry spell. I am so glad that the audience gave it so much love, and apparently, the theaters are going housefull every day!”