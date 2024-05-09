Vijay Deverakonda shares glimpse of 'VD14' on his birthday

It looks like a busy birthday for Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda. The actor shared the first look of his film with director Ravi Kiran Kola, which is titled VD14. The film is set in the 19th century.
Vijay took to X and shared a poster featuring a sculpture of a king. The poster has the line, "The Legend of the Cursed Land. 1854-1878" written on it. The actor captioned it, “ 'The Legend of the Cursed Land' Rahul Sankrityan X Vijay Deverakonda @MythriOfficial (sic).”
The production company, Mythri Movie Makers, shared the poster on their official X handle.The caption read: “Epics are not written, they are etched in the blood of heroes. Presenting #VD14 - THE LEGEND OF THE CURSED LAND. Happy Birthday, @TheDeverakonda. Directed by @Rahul_Sankrityn. Produced by @MythriOfficial.”
The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. It is reported that the film stars Sreeleela. Other details of the film are still under wraps.
Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in The Family Star. The film is a romance action drama, written and directed by Parasuram and is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish. The film featured Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady.