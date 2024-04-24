Secret behind Raashii Khanna’s perfect look in track ‘Achacho’: Egg whites and spinach

Actress Raashii Khanna, who is awaiting the release of her Tamil film Aranmanai 4, has shared how she achieved her look in the Achacho song from the film.

The actress shared that she banked on weight training, a healthy sleep cycle and perfect nutrition to get the perfectly toned frame for the song. She emphasised that there is no ‘shortcut’ to fitness and that she made some changes in her routine and sleep cycle.

Raashii said, “I work hard and I won’t take that away from me. Even on a 12 to 16-hour shoot day, I take out time for my workouts. I wake up early, I sleep early. I put in the work. And I have been at it for many years now. For the song, I went on to do a lot of weight training with split routines and circuits, making it intense but not too long. The idea was to tone up.”