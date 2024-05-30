Rajinikanth embarks on a spiritual trip to Kedarnath, Badrinath

Legendary actor Rajinikanth, known for his annual pilgrimages to the Himalayas, has touched down in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, to embark on his latest spiritual adventure to Badrinath and Kedarnath. This year, however, the superstar has a new goal in mind: exploring sacred caves within the majestic mountain range.
Speaking to media sources at the Dehradun airport, Rajinikanth expressed his unwavering commitment to his spiritual growth. "Every year,” he shared, “I gain new experiences that inspire me to continue this journey again and again. I believe even this time, I will encounter something truly transformative.”
The importance of spirituality in his life was another key topic for Rajinikanth. “The whole world needs spirituality,” he stated. “It's fundamental for every human being. It's about finding peace, tranquillity, and ultimately, a connection with something greater than ourselves.”
This trip comes on the heels of Rajinikanth’s visit to the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Photos and videos of the actor seeking blessings at the temple garnered significant attention on social media. He even expressed his gratitude to the Abu Dhabi government and his friend MA Yusuff Ali for facilitating his Golden Visa.
While committed to his spiritual side, Rajinikanth hasn’t neglected his acting career. He recently completed filming for Vettaiyan, his 170th film, alongside the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film boasts an impressive cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer. Fans were treated to a glimpse of their camaraderie on set as Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram, praising Rajinikanth's ‘simple, humble’ nature despite his immense success.