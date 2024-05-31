Saiyami Kher becomes the only female Bollywood celebrity to participate in this international race

Saiyami Kher’s love for fitness and sports is well known. And now she is all set to be the first Indian female Bollywood celebrity to take part in the prestigious Ironman Race in Berlin on September 15 this year. Pushing her limited further she will be seen racing at quaint town of Erkner in Brandenburg Forest.

She has always been vocal about her dedication towards mental and physical fitness. Often times she has re-iterated the role of sports in her life. While she sets time aside for everyday workout regimen, this time she would be training herself for the upcoming race which includes swimming, cycling, and running. This would be a milestone in her list of achievements as she would be the only Indian actor to do so.