Saif Ali Khan opens up about his sons, says they are ‘much more sorted’ than he was

Actor Saif Ali Khan, currently basking in the success of his Telugu debut Devara: Part 1, recently opened up about his personal life and journey in the industry. In an interview, the actor candidly admitted being mischievous as a child and expressed gratitude for his well-behaved children.

“I was extremely naughty... I have done some very naughty things,” Saif confessed. He shared a humorous anecdote about a flight with a friend of his mother’s, who watched his boys running around and shook her head in disbelief. “She said, ‘If he is anything like you were, you would be in a lot of trouble! You don't know what all you have done!’” Saif recalled.

Reflecting on his karmic balance, he added, “Karmically, I probably deserve it. But I am lucky. None of them are as naughty at their worst.” He expressed pride in his sons, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh, noting that they are far more sorted than he was at their age. “I keep telling the boys, 'You are so much more sorted than I was. So, it's fine in that sense,’” Saif said.

Saif, who has been married twice, to Amrita Singh and Kareena Kapoor, has four children: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan.

In the interview, he admitted that his early career was marked by uncertainty, but acting ultimately provided him with a sense of purpose and fulfilment. “I took a while to get on my feet. Before starting work, I was a bit lost about what I wanted to do. Being an actor, finding something I love, which nobody expected me to find, really saved me,” the artiste said.

As Saif continues to make strides in his career, his candid reflections on his personal life offer a glimpse into the man behind the star.