Jayam Ravi and Aarti separation: Aarti says statement issued without her knowledge and consent

When actor Jayam Ravi issued a statement that he and his wife were parting ways, the announcement came as a shock to fans and film fraternity. However, in yet another twist in the tale, his wife Aarti Ravi has issued a statement in which she has stated that she was shocked and saddened by the announcement. She added that an issue of such importance should be handled with grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves.

Her statement, which was signed as Aarti Ravi, further read, "For some time, I have sought several opportunities to speak directly to my husband, hoping to have an open dialogue in a manner that it honours the commitment we made to one another and to our family. Sadly, that opportunity was not afforded to me, leaving both my children and me blindsided by this announcement. The decision to walk out of the marriage is purely one sided and does not benefit our family."

She added, " Despite the pain this has caused, I have chosen to remain dignified and refrained from public comment until now. It has been hard to ensure the false narrative that has unfairly placed the blame on me and subjected my character to attacks." She said that she wouldn't allow these allegations to go undressed."

Read the full statement below.