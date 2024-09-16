A masterclass in villainy with Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan has made a lasting impact with his ability to portray complex, sinister characters. From menacing manipulators to cold-hearted antagonists, he has redefined the art of playing villains in Indian cinema. Saif is now poised to own this space once again in his upcoming Telugu debut, Devara. As fans eagerly await his next portrayal, it’s clear that Saif continues to defy expectations. He doesn’t just play the villain—we end up rooting for him.