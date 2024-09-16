A masterclass in villainy with Saif Ali Khan

From the ruthless Langda Tyagi to the merciless Udaybhan, Saif’s standout villainous roles prove why he’s one of the most compelling actors in Indian cinema
Saif Ali Khan has made a lasting impact with his ability to portray complex, sinister characters. From menacing manipulators to cold-hearted antagonists, he has redefined the art of playing villains in Indian cinema. Saif is now poised to own this space once again in his upcoming Telugu debut, Devara. As fans eagerly await his next portrayal, it’s clear that Saif continues to defy expectations. He doesn’t just play the villain—we end up rooting for him.

Langda Tyagi – Omkara

Saif's portrayal of Langda Tyagi in Omkara is iconic. His transformation into the ruthless, power-hungry manipulator with a deep sense of betrayal remains unforgettable. The accent, body language, and raw aggression make this one of his finest performances.

Udaybhan Rathod – Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

As the sadistic and merciless Rajput fort keeper in Tanhaji, Saif delivered a terrifying performance. Udaybhan’s complex villainy, marked by violent outbursts and chilling calmness, was masterfully balanced with Saif’s charm, making him both menacing and magnetic.

Karan Singh Rathod – Ek Haseena Thi

In Ek Haseena Thi , Saif plays Karan, a smooth-talking con man who deceives his lover for personal gain. The actor's ability to play cold-hearted, manipulative, and morally corrupt characters with ease, started way back in the early 2000s.

Ehsaan Khan – Kurbaan

In Kurbaan, Saif took on the role of Ehsaan, an undercover terrorist deceiving his wife into his sinister plot. His calm exterior contrasted with the dangerous nature of his character, added a chilling authenticity.

Gossain – Laal Kaptaan

In Laal Kaptaan, Saif transformed into Gossain, a relentless bounty hunter driven by revenge. His rugged look and fierce demeanour made this character a haunting, complex figure in a gritty tale of vengeance.

