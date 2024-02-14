Sisterhood healed: Janhvi Kapoor apologises to Khushi Kapoor on Instagram after spat

Sibling squabbles? Not anymore! Bollywood sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor seemingly put their differences aside with a heartwarming exchange on Instagram, melting the hearts of fans and family alike.

It all started with Khushi sharing a stunning selfie, looking radiant in a grey sweatshirt. But the real magic happened in the comments section, where Janhvi poured her heart out. “I miss you,” she wrote, “I'm sorry I fought with you,” followed by a cascade of love emojis. “You’re the best ever,” she added, leaving no room for doubt about their bond. Khushi’s playful response, “Miss u love u I'm sorry hehehehe,” confirmed that the apology was received with love and forgiveness.

This public display of affection sent fans into a frenzy. Cousin Shanaya chimed in with a simple “Miss u,” while friends and colleagues like Orry, Shibani, and Tara showered the sisters with love.

This reconciliation holds special significance because Janhvi and Khushi have previously spoken about the profound impact their mother, the late Sridevi, had on their relationship. On Koffee with Karan, Janhvi recalled how Khushi, despite her own grief, became a pillar of strength for her when they lost their mother. “The minute she looked at me, she just stopped crying,” Janhvi had said, highlighting the unbreakable bond they share.

Both sisters are on exciting career paths. Janhvi, was last seen in Bawaal and the hit song Heart Throb, is gearing up for her Telugu debut alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Khushi, who made her debut with The Archies, has an upcoming film with Ibrahim Ali Khan in the pipeline.

While life keeps them busy, this Instagram exchange proves that their sisterhood remains a constant, heartwarming even for those outside the spotlight. After all, even the closest siblings have spats, and seeing them mend fences is a beautiful reminder of the enduring power of family love.