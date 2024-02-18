Alia Bhatt attends ‘Poacher’ premiere in London, stuns in a black velvet sari

Alia Bhatt brought a touch of jungle roar to London’s cityscape as she attended the special screening of her upcoming web series, Poacher. Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood star shared glimpses of the glamorous event, sending fans into a frenzy.

Dressed in a breathtaking black velvet sari adorned with a golden border, Alia exuded timeless elegance. Her sleeveless blouse and pearl jewellery added a touch of sophistication, while a neatly tied bun completed the graceful look. ‘Today,’ she captioned the first photo, a simple red rose emoji hinting at the excitement brewing.

Joined by her mother, Soni Razdan, and sister, Shaheen Bhatt, Alia radiated warmth in several photos. A black and white picture with Shaheen was captioned, “With my best, @shaheenb,” showcasing their unwavering sibling bond. Soni looked chic in a black dress, while Shaheen opted for vibrant pink and red ethnic wear, adding a pop of colour to the family affair.

The screening wasn’t just a Bhatt family affair; actress Freida Pinto and acclaimed director Gurinder Chadha also graced the event. Prime Video India shared pictures from the event, captioning it, “The echoes of the jungle take over London at this special screening tonight! #PoacherOnPrime, Feb 23.”

Fans couldn’t help but gush over Alia’s stunning appearance. “The epitome of elegance, distinction and sophistication, Alia Bhatt,” commented one fan, echoing the sentiments of many. Another lauded her beauty, saying, “God truly took his time while making Alia Bhatt.” Her smile in one picture even drew comparisons to the legendary Madhuri Dixit, highlighting her infectious charm.

As the excitement builds for the series premiere on February 23, Poacher is already creating a buzz. Executive produced by Alia herself, the eight-part crime drama dives into the depths of the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. With talented actors like Nimisha Sajaya, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya alongside Alia, the series promises a gripping narrative fuelled by thrilling twists and turns.