La La Land reunion blooms at BAFTA 2024: Ryan Gosling winks at Emma Stone as she wins big for ‘Poor Things’

La La Land fans, rejoice! Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, the golden couple of Damien Chazelle’s musical masterpiece, delivered a heartwarming moment at the BAFTAs, reigniting memories of their on-screen magic.

As Emma, nominated for Best Actress in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, rose to claim her award, Ryan’s supportive applause and playful wink melted hearts. “Sebastian applauding Mia Dolan again,” tweeted one fan, referencing their La La Land characters. “2017 vibes back with these two!” echoed another, reminiscing about their award-sweeping season five years ago.

While Ryan didn’t take home the trophy for Best Supporting Actor in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (Robert Downey Jr’s Oppenheimer triumph), his gesture towards Emma spoke volumes. In her acceptance speech, Emma showered love on her mother, the ‘best person’ and her constant inspiration. “She made me believe in crazy dreams like this,” she said, “and I wouldn't be here without her.”

This adorable BAFTAs moment wasn’t their first rodeo. The duo has charmed audiences in three films: Crazy Stupid Love, Gangster Squad, and, of course, the unforgettable La La Land. The 2017 musical saw Emma win her first Best Actress Oscar, playing an aspiring actress named Mia Dolan alongside Ryan’s jazz musician, Sebastian Wilder. Their characters’ passionate love, tested by ambition and dreams, resonated deeply with fans.

While awards may go and come, the undeniable chemistry between Ryan and Emma continues to captivate. The BAFTAs reunion may have been brief, but it reignited the flame of fan adoration, leaving us wondering – could there be another La La Land-esque collaboration in their future? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure: their on-screen magic leaves a lasting impression, reminding us why they remain one of Hollywood’s most beloved duos.

