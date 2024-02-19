Rooney Mara cradles baby bump on Berlinale red carpet, expecting second child with Joaquin Phoenix

Rooney Mara, the ever-enigmatic actress known for her captivating performances and penchant for privacy, is expecting her second child with husband Joaquin Phoenix, stated reports. The news came not through an official announcement, but through a subtle yet significant gesture on the red carpet of the Berlin International Film Festival.

Rooney, attending the premiere of her new film La Cocina, graced the occasion in a stunning black Givenchy gown, cradling a burgeoning baby bump that couldn’t be ignored by eagle-eyed fans. Photos of the radiant mother-to-be quickly circulated online, sparking excitement and congratulations.

This news comes as a heartwarming update for fans of the notoriously private couple. Joaquin and Rooney, who met on the set of Her in 2012, are already parents to a son, River, born in 2020 and named after Joaquin’s late brother.

Their commitment to family life was recently touched upon in a conversation between Rooney and Rain Phoenix (Joaquin's sister) on a podcast. Rooney revealed, “It doesn't feel like a two-actor house because I didn’t work for the first three and a half years we were together… It feels like a creative household, we're constantly talking about creative things.”

Their dedication to both family and artistry shines through their collaborative spirit. After their initial meeting on Her, they went on to share the screen in Mary Magdalene and will soon be seen in the highly anticipated thriller The Island by acclaimed director Pawel Pawlikowski.

While details about the new arrival remain under wraps, one thing is certain: the arrival of another child adds a new chapter to the heartwarming story of Rooney and Joaquin, a couple who prioritise both artistic expression and the quiet joys of family life.