Actor Rituraj Singh passes away aged 59

Veteran Indian television and film actor Rituraj Singh passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 59. Renowned for his diverse roles across decades, he left an indelible mark on audiences with his captivating performances.

News of his passing, confirmed by friend and colleague Amit Behl, sent shockwaves through the industry. “He was unwell,” Amit was quoted as saying, “Hospitalised due to pancreatic issues, but yesterday his health worsened, and he didn’t reach the hospital in time.”

Rituraj’s career stretched across decades, gracing both the small and silver screens. He was a familiar face in iconic television shows like Tol Mol Ke Bol, Jyoti, Kutumb, and Laado 2, each showcasing his remarkable range. Film audiences might recognise him from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Yaariyan 2. Even recently, he continued to enthral viewers in Anupamaa and Made in Heaven.

Tributes poured in from all corners, highlighting Rituraj’s warmth and talent. Arshad Warsi, his neighbour and collaborator, expressed his grief: “We lived in the same building, he was part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother…”

From heartwarming family dramas to comedic capers, Rituraj breathed life into diverse characters, earning him a loyal fanbase. His dedication to his craft and genuine personality resonated deeply with his colleagues and viewers alike.